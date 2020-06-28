Szczur spent last season with Arizona’s triple-A affiliate, where he hit .322 with a .967 OPS in 44 games. It was the first time since 2013 that the 30-year-old did not play in the majors. Szczur, who starred at Villanova and is from Cape May, was sidelined with a hamstring injury for most of spring training but said he was healthy now. Szczur won a World Series ring with the Cubs in 2016 and was a key bench player during his time in Chicago.