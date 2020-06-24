“I have a four-seam fastball; I have a two-seam fastball, a curveball and a slider. I think my best offspeed pitch right now is my slider,” Abel said after being drafted earlier this month. “I’m able to throw it in any count, any quadrant of the zone. I feel like I’m able to manipulate it to the point now where it’s like I can make it more of a slurvy shape or I can get more tighter spin or raise the velo to get that tighter spin, too. I’m a big competitor on the mound. I like going out there and trying to beat everybody that i can, whether it’s trying to strike guys out or just trying to get guys out in general.”