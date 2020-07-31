One-fifth of all major-league baseball teams are unable to play on Friday because of the coronavirus, after the St. Louis Cardinals became the latest team to report a positive COVID-19 test.
The Phillies, Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays, Cardinals, and Brewers had their games postponed Friday, while the other 24 teams remain scheduled to play. But more teams might be forced to postpone out of caution after the Cardinals’ positive test was recorded following a series in Minnesota.
The Brewers’ home opener Friday night in Milwaukee was postponed after a member of the Cardinals’ traveling party tested positive for COVID-19, as first reported by national baseball reporter Jon Heyman. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that at least one Cardinals player tested positive.
St. Louis’ positive test comes as Major League Baseball continues to monitor the fallout of Miami’s outbreak, which caused the Marlins, Phillies, Blue Jays, and Nationals to be idle this weekend. The Marlins have had 18 players and two staff members test positive. The Phillies have had two clubhouse staffers — one from each the home and visiting side — and a coach test positive. The Blue Jays were scheduled to play the Phillies this weekend, while the Nationals were to meet Miami.
The Cardinals last played Wednesday against the Twins at Minnesota’s Target Field. The Twins hosted Cleveland there Thursday, and the Indians used the same visiting clubhouse that the Cardinals occupied. MLB could decide to shut down the Indians and Twins out of an abundance of caution.