St. Louis’ positive test comes as Major League Baseball continues to monitor the fallout of Miami’s outbreak, which caused the Marlins, Phillies, Blue Jays, and Nationals to be idle this weekend. The Marlins have had 18 players and two staff members test positive. The Phillies have had two clubhouse staffers — one from each the home and visiting side — and a coach test positive. The Blue Jays were scheduled to play the Phillies this weekend, while the Nationals were to meet Miami.