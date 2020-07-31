The Marlins have spent the week making waiver claims and signing veteran free agents as they add reinforcements to a roster ravaged by the coronavirus. Despite being isolated, the Marlins are at least acting like a team that will soon have to field a team. But they might also have to replace players who decide to opt out. The Miami Herald reported Friday that Isan Diaz, a 24-year-old second baseman, would opt out if he had to make the choice now.