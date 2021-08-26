Rhys Hoskins is back on the shelf.

Four days and two games after Hoskins returned from a strained left groin, the Phillies returned the slugging first baseman to the 10-day injured list Thursday with a recurrence of the issue. He won’t be eligible to play again until Sept. 5.

Hoskins returned last Sunday and hit two home runs in a 7-4 victory in San Diego. The Phillies were hesitant to play him two days in a row, so he came off the bench and popped out to end a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday before starting Wednesday night and going 1-for-4 with a game-tying home run in a 7-4 loss.

“We think it’s going to be day-on, day-off for a little bit,” manager Joe Girardi said earlier in the week of Hoskins’ availability. “My hope is I get him [in the lineup] a couple days in a row. But we’re not at that point yet.”

Brad Miller was in the lineup at first base for Thursday night’s series opener against the National League-worst Arizona Diamondbacks. Miller had five hits in his last 36 at-bats.

As expected, the Phillies reinstated pitcher Zach Eflin from the injured list. Eflin is scheduled to start Thursday night. He has been sidelined since July 20 with patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

In other moves, the Phillies activated lefty reliever Jose Alvarado from the injured list and designated Chase Anderson for assignment. Alvarado missed two weeks with shoulder soreness.

The Phillies signed Anderson to a one-year, $4 million contract in the offseason to provide depth for the starting rotation. He posted a 6.75 ERA in 48 innings over 14 appearances (nine starts).