Rhys Hoskins spent three days last month practicing his video-game skills before he faced a player from the Miami Marlins to celebrate what would have been baseball’s opening day. Turns out, Hoskins’ practice was for more than just one game.
Hoskins will represent the Phillies in Major League Baseball’s MLB The Show Players League, a video game league that launches Friday night comprised of 30 major-leaguers representing the team they play for. Each game will be streamed for fans to watch on Twitch, YouTube, and MLB’s social media accounts.
The major-league season is delayed until at least the middle of May due to the coronavirus pandemic. There’s no telling when baseball will return. Until then, watching big leaguers play each other on the virtual field is the closest we’ll get to baseball.
The players will play 29 regular-season games of Sony’s MLB The Show for PlayStation before the top eight teams advance to the postseason. Each game is only three-innings, allowing the players to play multiple games a day. Hoskins plays his first games on Saturday and they’ll be streamed at www.twitch.tv/rhyshoskins.
Carlos Santana, who smashed a TV in the Phillies clubhouse late in the 2018 season because he believed his teammates were playing too many video games, will represent the Cleveland Indians. Surely he’s glad it’s not a Fortnite league.
The league will also raise money for the Boys and Girls Club. Major League Baseball, the Players Association and Sony will donate $5,000 on behalf of each participating player to a Boys and Girls Club in their team’s community. The championship player will earn an additional $25,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club in his community.
“I played it growing up a ton. I think the first thing I had was MLB The Show 09. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve played a lot less video games,” Hoskins said last month. “We have a lot more time now so it’s given us something to do.”
The MLB video-game league follows the NBA’s move last week to schedule a 16-player tournament with players facing each other in the NBA 2K video game.
MLB The Show Players League Participants
Arizona Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier
Atlanta Braves: Luke Jackson
Baltimore Orioles: Dwight Smith Jr.
Boston Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez
Chicago Cubs: Ian Happ
Chicago White Sox: Lucas Giolito
Cincinnati Reds: Amir Garrett
Cleveland Indians: Carlos Santana
Colorado Rockies: David Dahl
Detroit Tigers: Niko Goodrum
Houston Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.
Kansas City Royals: Brett Phillips
Los Angeles Angels: Ty Buttrey
Los Angeles Dodgers: Gavin Lux
Miami Marlins: Ryne Stanek
Milwaukee Brewers: Josh Hader
Minnesota Twins: Trevor May
New York Mets: Jeff McNeil
New York Yankees: Tommy Kahnle
Oakland Athletics: Jesús Luzardo
Philadelphia Phillies: Rhys Hoskins
Pittsburgh Pirates: Cole Tucker
San Diego Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Francisco Giants: Hunter Pence
Seattle Mariners: Carl Edwards Jr.
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter
Tampa Bay Rays: Blake Snell
Texas Rangers: Joey Gallo
Toronto Blue Jays Bo Bichette
Washington Nationals: Juan Soto