“I’m thinking about having like three rotations in a sense in my mind. Where you have five guys going and then if we have enough, I’ve got to check our roster, we have another seven or eight guys going that are throwing on their fifth day in the other camp once the season starts,” Girardi said. “Because all of a sudden a guy could test positive and you need a starter and you’ve got to fill that one in and you’ve got to make sure you have the arms. Because eventually the roster is going to be 26. It’s not going to be 30 and you’re going to eliminate pitchers from that. So those guys have to be ready to go.”