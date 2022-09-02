The Phillies kick-off a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants Friday night at 10:15 p.m., but good luck finding the game on television.

Instead of airing on NBC Sports Philadelphia, tonight’s Phillies game will air exclusively on Apple TV+ as part of the tech giant’s Friday Night Baseball lineup, which features two exclusive games each week.

At this point, Phillies fans know the drill, since it’s the fourth time the team has found itself featured on the tech giant’s MLB broadcast. Friday’s game is free to watch, but you need to set up an Apple TV+ account and either download the app or watch on their website (The Apple TV+ app isn’t available on Android phones).

Apple has yet to announce who will be calling tonight’s game.

Thankfully for Phillies fans, it’s the final time you’ll need to log into a streaming service to watch a game. Peacock’s exclusive Sunday morning window ends on Sept. 4, and the Phillies are not scheduled to appear again on Apple TV+ for the rest of the season.

Apple has yet to release any viewership information for its Friday Night Baseball broadcasts, so it’s unclear how many fans are actually streaming the games. But the exclusive arrangement isn’t going anywhere, considering Apple’s seven-year deal with MLB runs through the 2028 season, according to Forbes.

As far as the playoff race is concerned, the Phillies enter Friday night just a half game ahead of the San Diego Padres and three games up on the Milwaukee Brewers in the hunt for a wild card berth. The Phillies have 31 games remaining this season, 12 against winning teams — seven games against the Atlanta Braves, two games against the Toronto Blue Jays, and three against the Houston Astros.

As of today, FiveThirtyEight gives the Phillies an 87% chance to make the playoffs, which would end a 10-year drought. But history is not a friend of the Phillies — since 2018, the team’s record after Sept. 1 is 47-69.

Here is the Phillies upcoming schedule:

Friday, Sept. 2: Phillies at Giants, 10:15 p.m. (Apple TV+, 94.1 WIP)

Saturday, Sept. 3: Phillies at Giants, 4:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia, 94.1 WIP)

Sunday, Sept. 4: Phillies at Giants, 4:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia, 94.1 WIP)

Tuesday, Sept. 6: Marlins at Phillies, 6:45 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia, 94.1 WIP)

Wednesday, Sept. 7: Marlins at Phillies, 6:45 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia, 94.1 WIP)

Thursday, Sept. 8: Marlins at Phillies, 6:45 p.m. (NBC Sports Philadelphia, 94.1 WIP)