The Marlins lost their opener last season and did not spend a single day with a winning record, but they were still a thorn in the Phillies’ side all year. The Marlins had a .526 winning percentage against the Phillies and a .245 mark against the rest of the National League East. The Marlins are still expected to finish in last place, but they did trade for Jonathan Villar, who hit 24 homers last season with Baltimore, and signed Corey Dickerson, who spent the final two months of last season with the Phillies. Sixto Sanchez, the top-flight pitching prospect the Phillies sent to acquire J.T. Realmuto, is in the Marlins’ player pool and could see action this season. -- Matt Breen