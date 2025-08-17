Today’s Phillies-Nationals game available only on Roku. Here’s how to watch and stream.

Aaron Nola (1-7, 6.16 ERA) returns to the mound for the Phillies Sunday, but you won’t find the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia or anywhere else on television.

Instead, Sunday’s 11:35 a.m. game — tying the earliest start time in the history of Citizens Bank Park — will stream exclusively on the Roku Channel, a free ad-supported streaming TV platform (known as a FAST channel).

It’s the second season Roku has aired MLB games. It took over the early Sunday Leadoff package that first launched on Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming service. The package will run through the 2026 season.

Part of the reason ESPN is ending its current TV deal with MLB was over how little Roku paid for its package of games — reportedly just $10 million per season, dramatically lower than the $550 million a year ESPN currently is paying the league for Sunday Night Baseball and a few other properties.

ESPN could add weekday games next season, but NBC and Apple are the front-runners to land Sunday Night Baseball, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

How do I stream today’s Phillies game on Roku?

Unlike Apple TV+, Roku Channel is a free streaming service supported by advertising. In fact, you don’t even need to create an account to watch the game.

You also don’t need a Roku device to tune in. The Roku Channel app is available to download on most streaming devices (except Apple TV), and the game shouldn’t be hard to find. If you have a Roku device, it will appear right on your home screen.

The game also will be available to watch on the Roku Channel’s website, no login or subscription required. Out-of-town Phillies fans can watch the game on MLB.tv without needing an added subscription, and the game is blackout-free.

It’s Nola’s first game back with the Phillies since May 14 after suffering a sprained ankle and a fractured rib cage. He pitched for triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday night and he struck out 11 batters.

Facing Nola Sunday morning will be Nationals lefty Mitchell Parker (7-13, 5.55 ERA), who held the Phillies scoreless during his only start against the team way back in March. The losing pitcher for the Phillies that day? Aaron Nola.

Phillies announcer Tom McCarthy will be in the booth

While the game won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, fans will see a familiar face in the booth.

Tom McCarthy, in his 19th season as the TV voice of the Phillies, will call Sunday’s morning game for Roku.

McCarthy will be joined by former Phillies infielder Kevin Frandsen, one of three Kevins who did an extended trial in the radio booth in 2018 to fill in when Larry Anderson scaled back his schedule. While Kevin Stocker ultimately landed the spot, Frandsen has been calling Nationals games on TV since 2022.

Joining the duo is Dan Kolko, who will report from Citizens Bank Park.

One more Apple TV+ game on the schedule

You’re not done streaming games this season.

The Phillies are scheduled to appear one final time on Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball package — Aug. 29 against the Atlanta Braves.

Unlike the Roku Channel, Apple TV+ runs $9.99 a month, though there is a free seven-day trial for new subscribers.

Apple’s streaming deal with MLB doesn’t expire until 2028, and Phillies fans could be forced to stream even more games on the platform next year if the tech giant lands the rights to Sunday Night Baseball.

