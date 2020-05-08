The Phillies have played in 14 postseasons, but no playoff game has ever been as dramatic as the deciding game of the best-of-five National League Championship Series against the Astros. The Phillies had assembled one of baseball’s most talented rosters in the late 1970s, but they fell short each October. And now their season came down to Game 5 in the Astrodome with Nolan Ryan on the mound for Houston. Another heartbreak was one loss away.