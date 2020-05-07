“They got it pretty under wraps here,” Lively, a former Phillies pitcher, said by phone last month from South Korea, where he’s playing for the KBO’s Samsung Lions. “We have to wear a mask everywhere. There’s hand sanitizer everywhere. When we walk into the field, they have body thermal machines. You have to stop in front of that. They look at it. Then they take your temperature. They make you hit the hand sanitizer, and then you can go in the locker room. It’s literally just our team and our coaches. No one’s allowed in. I feel like it’s pretty clean for that reason.”