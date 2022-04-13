Jeff Singer’s feel-good story lasted for one day.

With closer Corey Knebel returning from the COVID-19 list after testing negative, Singer got designated for assignment one day after an unexpected call-up. The 28-year-old lefty reliever, born in Northeast Philly and raised in South Jersey, must clear waivers before the Phillies can send him back to triple A.

But if the news came as a disappointment to Singer, he was still riding high from sitting in the bullpen Tuesday night with his hometown team.

“It’s a day I’m never going to forget,” Singer said. “It was everything I wanted it to be. It would’ve been great to get into the game, but seeing how the game was going, I knew. The guys that pitched were the guys that should’ve pitched [Tuesday].”

Singer went undrafted out of Holy Cross High School in Delran, Monmouth University, and Rutgers-Camden, a Division III program. He signed with the Phillies in 2016 after playing independent ball and has a 3.20 ERA in 204 minor-league appearances.

The Phillies are planning to frame Tuesday night’s lineup card and give it to Singer, who took pictures on the field with family and friends.

“The big thing is he got to fulfill a lifetime dream,” manager Joe Girardi said. “That was a special day for him yesterday. Yeah, it’s tough. But it can be just the start of things to come.”

Said Singer: “It was one day, but whether it’s one day or whether it’s 10 years, I made it.”