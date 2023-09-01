Phillies activate Ranger Suárez and Cristian Pache as roster expands to 28

MILWAUKEE — As major league rosters expand, the Phillies are emptying their injured list.

Left-hander Ranger Suárez and reserve outfielder Cristian Pache were activated Friday, as expected, the Phillies announced, as teams are allowed to carry two extra players for a maximum of 28 for the final month of the season.

Suárez, who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 13 because of a strained right hamstring, is lined up to start Sunday in Milwaukee, according to manager Rob Thomson. He has a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts. After Suárez faces the Brewers, the Phillies intend to use a six-man rotation at least through a Sept. 11 doubleheader at home against the Braves.

Pache figures to be used primarily for defense and pinch-running. But Thomson said he could receive playing time against left-handed pitchers in an alignment that would place him next to center fielder Johan Rojas in a defensively gifted outfield.

The Phillies were giving Pache more at-bats before the All-Star break when he had surgery on July 17 to remove a screw that irritated his right elbow. In his absence, Rojas got called up from double-A Reading and saved 11 runs in August to lead the majors, according to Sports Info Solutions. He also has batted .289/.330/.402 with seven stolen bases in eight attempts.

Rojas and Pache have similar skill sets as right-handed hitters and elite defenders. But the expanded roster enables the Phillies to carry both without much concern for redundancy.

Pache is batting .327/.365/.592 with two homers in 53 plate appearances. He would have returned a few weeks ago if not for hip and knee soreness during his minor league assignment.