Alec Bohm wins arbitration hearing with Phillies, will make $4 million in 2024
The sides went to a hearing Thursday with a panel of judges awarding for Bohm over the Phillies’ offer of $3.4 million.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Alec Bohm’s first victory of the season came before he even played a game.
Bohm won his salary arbitration hearing against the Phillies, a league source confirmed Friday. The 27-year-old third baseman will make $4 million this year, a raise from his $748,000 pre-arbitration salary last season.
» READ MORE: Source: Phillies sign one-year deal with utility player Whit Merrifield
The sides went to a hearing Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz., with a panel of judges awarding for Bohm over the Phillies’ offer of $3.4 million.
Bohm, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, batted .274/.327/.437 with 20 homers and 97 RBIs in 145 games last season. After shuttling between both corner infield positions, he’s expected to return to third base full-time with Bryce Harper taking over at first.