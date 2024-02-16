Skip to content
Phillies
Link copied to clipboard

Alec Bohm wins arbitration hearing with Phillies, will make $4 million in 2024

The sides went to a hearing Thursday with a panel of judges awarding for Bohm over the Phillies’ offer of $3.4 million.

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm arrives for spring training in Clearwater, FL, Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm arrives for spring training in Clearwater, FL, Wednesday, February 14, 2024Read moreHeather Khalifa / Staff Photographer

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Alec Bohm’s first victory of the season came before he even played a game.

Bohm won his salary arbitration hearing against the Phillies, a league source confirmed Friday. The 27-year-old third baseman will make $4 million this year, a raise from his $748,000 pre-arbitration salary last season.

» READ MORE: Source: Phillies sign one-year deal with utility player Whit Merrifield

The sides went to a hearing Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz., with a panel of judges awarding for Bohm over the Phillies’ offer of $3.4 million.

Bohm, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, batted .274/.327/.437 with 20 homers and 97 RBIs in 145 games last season. After shuttling between both corner infield positions, he’s expected to return to third base full-time with Bryce Harper taking over at first.