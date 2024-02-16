Alec Bohm wins arbitration hearing with Phillies, will make $4 million in 2024

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Alec Bohm’s first victory of the season came before he even played a game.

Bohm won his salary arbitration hearing against the Phillies, a league source confirmed Friday. The 27-year-old third baseman will make $4 million this year, a raise from his $748,000 pre-arbitration salary last season.

The sides went to a hearing Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz., with a panel of judges awarding for Bohm over the Phillies’ offer of $3.4 million.

Bohm, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, batted .274/.327/.437 with 20 homers and 97 RBIs in 145 games last season. After shuttling between both corner infield positions, he’s expected to return to third base full-time with Bryce Harper taking over at first.