Sources: Phillies sign one-year deal with utility player Whit Merrifield

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Phillies signed utility player Whit Merrifield to a one-year deal worth $8 million guaranteed, sources confirmed to The Inquirer on Friday. The deal includes a club option for a second year that comes with a $1 million buyout. His salary in the first year will be $7 million. According to ESPN, Merrifield can make a maximum of $16.6 million, including bonuses, over the two years.

Merrifield, 35, will give the Phillies some insurance in the outfield with Brandon Marsh working his way back from knee surgery. The three-time All-Star has spent the bulk of his career at second base, but has experience in all three outfield spots. He has the most experience in left field, where he played 594 innings for Toronto last season.

» READ MORE: How the Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto is trying to defy the unforgiving aging curve at catcher

The right-handed hitter will bring speed (26 stolen bases in 2023) and an offensive approach that is low on strikeouts. According to Baseball Savant, Merrifield’s 17.1% strikeout rate ranks in the 81st percentile of all MLB hitters, and his 19.5% whiff rate ranks in the 82nd percentile in that category.

He doesn’t hit the ball hard, but hits for average. Merrifield posted a .272/.318/.382 slash line with the Blue Jays in 2023. He’s a .284/.330/.420 hitter over his eight-year career with Toronto and Kansas City. Merrifield is used to a lot of playing time, which makes this deal interesting. He hit 11 home runs in 145 games last season — split between left field and second base — and will almost certainly be coming off the bench for the Phillies, barring injury or underperformance. But at 35, he might be good with a role change.

With the Merrifield signing and Alec Bohm set to make $4 million after winning his arbitration hearing, Cot’s Baseball Contracts puts the Phillies at a $260.8 million luxury tax payroll. They are now over the second tax threshold of $257 million.