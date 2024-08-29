Alec Bohm leaves Phillies’ series opener vs. Braves with discomfort in his left hand

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm was removed from Thursday’s game against the Braves in the third inning with left hand discomfort, the team said. Bohm hurt his hand while taking a swing in the first inning. He was examined by assistant athletic trainer Christian Bermudez after that swing, but Bohm finished his at-bat. He played third base in the next half inning.

Edmundo Sosa replaced him at third base in the top of the third. The Phillies said that Bohm would be evaluated further. His X-rays came back negative.

Bohm has hit .290/.343/.462 with an .805 OPS this season, but has struggled of late. The third baseman has a .192/.222/.231 slash line over his last seven games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.