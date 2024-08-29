Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos homer as Phillies storm back to beat Braves

Braves starter Charlie Morton threw 52 curveballs on Thursday night. It’s a pitch he leans on often, but even for him, that was a lot. The Phillies have struggled to hit the curveball this season, so his plan made sense, and for most of the game, it worked. But it did not work in the sixth.

Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto collected their first hits of the game — both singles — to put runners on first and second with one out. Brandon Marsh took a pitch, then hit the next one he saw to left center field for a three-run home run.

All three hits came off of Morton’s curve. He exited the game, with the Braves’ lead cut from 4-0 to 4-3. The Phillies were still behind, but now had the momentum. They capitalized on it the next inning,snatching a 5-4 win over Atlanta.

In the bottom of the seventh, Trea Turner walked and Castellanos launched a two-out, two-run home run to center field to give his team a 5-4 lead.

Prior to the home runs, the Phillies had been grinding at the plate but failed to produce results. Morton walked four batters and hit one with a pitch but allowed just two hits and no runs through his first five innings. The Phillies were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position before the sixth inning. They could’ve done much more damage.

But it didn’t end up mattering. Orion Kerkering entered in relief of starter Cristopher Sánchez in the sixth and quickly induced a flyout to end the inning. Kerkering came back for the seventh and retired the top of the Braves’ order on a flyout and two strikeouts.

In the eighth, Matt Strahm struck out Matt Olson, hit Travis d’Arnaud with a pitch, and struck out Ramón Laureano after a 10-pitch at-bat. He then induced a lineout from Michael Harris II to end the inning.

The Phillies did not add on in the bottom of the eighth, even though they had an opportunity to do so. Marsh hit a lead-off double, but Austin Hays grounded into a double play and Kyle Schwarber struck out.

Jeff Hoffman pitched the ninth. He induced a groundout from Orlando Arcia and struck out Luke Williams to get the first two outs. Of course, the game came down to former Phillie Whit Merrifield, who bats leadoff for the Braves. Merrifield worked Hoffman to a 3-2 count, but grounded out to end the game.

The Phillies now have a six-game lead over the Braves in the National League East.

Cristopher Sanchez not as sharp as normal

Sanchez was not as sharp as he normally is. He allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk and two home runs. Both of the home runs were hit by Matt Olson; they were the first two home runs Sanchez has given up to a left-handed hitter. He threw 105 pitches over 5⅔ innings.

Bohm leaves the game

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm left the game in the third inning with left hand discomfort, the Philies said.

Bohm hurt his hand on a swing in the first inning, fouling off the ball. He was examined by assistant athletic trainer Christian Bermudez after that swing, but Bohm finished his at-bat. He played third base in the next half inning.

Edmundo Sosa replaced him at third base in the top of the third. X-rays on Bohm’s hand were negative, and the Phillies said Bohm would be evaluated further.