The Phillies move the struggling Taijuan Walker to the bullpen

Taijuan Walker is moving to the bullpen, Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced on Thursday. Walker, 32, has a career-high 6.50 ERA this season. He was coming off one of his worst starts of the season on Wednesday night, allowing six earned runs on 13 hits with one walk, one home run, and no strikeouts against the Astros.

The idea of Walker moving to the bullpen was raised toward the end of last season. It wasn’t pursued because Walker has a lengthy pregame routine, and it would take a while for him to adjust to a shorter routine before bullpen outings.

» READ MORE: The Taijuan Walker mistake must be recognized by the Phillies — and eliminated

“We’ll have to work on that, because his routine is a fairly long one right now,” Thomson said. “Same thing with [Spencer] Turnbull when we transitioned him to the bullpen. It might take some time. He might pick up on it right away, but it might take a week or so to figure out how he’s going to go about his business.”

Thomson said that Walker will likely be used as a long man. The manager declined to specify who will be filling the fifth spot in the rotation because he had not notified that pitcher yet. That spot would come up on Tuesday in Toronto.

“I’m hoping the stuff will tick up, the velocity will tick up,” Thomson said. of Walker “He’ll get out there and just power the ball through the zone. We’ll see.”

It is possible that Walker rejoins the rotation next season. Thomson thinks Walker could benefit from an offseason using the program he was on to gain velocity during his stint on the injured list. He came off the IL on Aug. 13 after recovering from inflammation in his right index finger.

“That program is a long program,” Thomson said. “We sort of cut the program off early. I think if he has a full offseason of that program, we’ve got a better chance at seeing some improvements.”