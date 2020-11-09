As the Phillies enter a crucial offseason, they can take solace in knowing that Bohm — even without an award — will play a role for them in 2021. There have been questions, ever since the Phillies drafted him third overall in 2018, about Bohm’s ability to play third base. He held his own there this season, along with spending time at first base, all while being one of the team’s most consistent hitters. In a disappointing season, the emergence of Bohm was a positive.