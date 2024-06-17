Phillies’ Bryce Harper leads NL in All-Star voting; Alec Bohm tops at 3B
Bohm has a nearly 800,000-lead over the Padres’ Manny Machado, and Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto are second at their positions.
It’s All-Star election season in baseball, and Bryce Harper is the early pacesetter at the polls.
Harper leads National League players with 1,110,562 fan votes, according to results released Monday by Major League Baseball. The Phillies star has a nearly 400,000-vote lead over the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman among first basemen.
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, who broke his hand Sunday, is running second among NL players with 1,023,690 votes.
Other Phillies players are faring well in the balloting:
Alec Bohm has a nearly 800,000-vote lead among third basemen over the Padres’ Manny Machado.
J.T. Realmuto and Trea Turner are running in second place at catcher and shortstop, respectively, despite injuries. Realmuto, who is unlikely to be ready to play by the All-Star Game after having torn cartilage removed from his right knee, is trailing the Brewers’ William Contreras by less than 200,000 votes; Turner, who will return Monday night after a six-week absence with a strained left hamstring, is about 500,000 votes behind Betts.
Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott are in third place among designated hitters and second basemen, respectively.