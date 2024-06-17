Phillies’ Bryce Harper leads NL in All-Star voting; Alec Bohm tops at 3B

It’s All-Star election season in baseball, and Bryce Harper is the early pacesetter at the polls.

Harper leads National League players with 1,110,562 fan votes, according to results released Monday by Major League Baseball. The Phillies star has a nearly 400,000-vote lead over the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman among first basemen.

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, who broke his hand Sunday, is running second among NL players with 1,023,690 votes.

Other Phillies players are faring well in the balloting: