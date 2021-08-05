WASHINGTON -- If Andrew McCutchen gets his way, he will be back in the Phillies’ lineup next week.

Halfway through the minimum 10-day term on the injured list, McCutchen said Thursday that his left knee feels “really good” and that he hopes to test it further by running over the weekend. The left fielder is eligible to be reinstated to the Phillies’ roster next Wednesday.

“We’re progressing in the right direction,” McCutchen said. “I’m hoping the closer we get to the 10 days I’ll be ready to go.”

McCutchen, who had surgery on his left knee in 2019 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament, explained that he was feeling discomfort while doing anything that involved twisting (hitting, running, breaking for a fly ball), but not when he ran straight ahead or even side to side.

An MRI Sunday revealed only inflammation, not structural damage. But the Phillies chose to be cautious rather than allowing him to play through it. In his absence, they have used a combination of Odúbel Herrera, Travis Jankowski, and Luke Williams in left and center field.

“Initially I was like, ‘Shoot, [it’s] a knee. Let’s figure this thing out,’ ” McCutchen said. “But once I got the OK that I’m OK, I was like, ‘All right, I can get back out and go after it.’ ”

McCutchen has been among the National League’s top run-producers over the last two months. Entering play Thursday, he ranked seventh in slugging percentage (.574), tied for seventh in home runs (13), and tied for 10th in RBIs (37) since the beginning of June. Overall, he has 20 homers, 58 RBIs, a .462 slugging percentage, and an .815 OPS.

“I can go out and run right now, but of course they want to have a plan,” McCutchen said. “My plan is different from theirs. I could be out shagging fly balls right now. I’m sure I’ll be doing some type of running or something [Friday] and kind of go from there.”

Tri-, try again

Right-hander Chase Anderson gave up three solo homers to the first eight batters Wednesday night but retired six in a row and appeared to be settling down before being lifted after the fourth inning despite throwing only 55 pitches. Manager Joe Girardi revealed Thursday that Anderson was dealing with “a little triceps issue.”

Anderson checked out fine and is scheduled to start next Tuesday night at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Girardi.

“It’s not bothering him today, but that’s why we pulled him,” Girardi said. “I would’ve sent him back out. We saw something that [fourth] inning. His changeup was, I think, a little bit slower.”

Honoring Montgomery

The Phillies will pay a pregame tribute Friday night to beloved former team president David Montgomery, who posthumously received the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hall of Fame last month. Chase Utley will narrate a video tribute, and the Phillies will unveil a display in the Hall of Fame Club at Citizens Bank Park.

Manny Trillo will be inducted into the Phillies’ Wall of Fame on Saturday, and the late Roy Halladay’s No. 34 will be retired before Sunday’s game.

Former Phillies who are scheduled to attend the Alumni Weekend ceremonies include Steve Carlton, Mike Schmidt, Bob Boone, Larry Bowa, John Kruk, Greg Luzinski, Mike Lieberthal, Garry Maddox, Ryan Howard, Raúl Ibañez, Jimmy Rollins, Carlos Ruiz, and manager Charlie Manuel.

Extra bases

Jean Segura got a breather after playing five games in a row on a sore knee. He’s expected to play Friday night in the opener of a big three-game showdown against the New York Mets. Ronald Torreyes started at second base in his place. ... Reliever Sam Coonrod (right forearm tendinitis) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session. He likely will throw one more before going back out on a minor-league rehab assignment. ... Kyle Gibson is scheduled to make his Phillies home debut Friday night against Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman.