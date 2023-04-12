Phillies’s Andrew Painter plays catch for first time since injury; no timeline for return

Phillies pitching prospect Andrew Painter played catch out to 45 feet on Monday and Wednesday, according to manager Rob Thomson. Painter had not thrown since his first and only Grapefruit League start on March 1. The next day, he came into camp with a tender elbow.

Painter underwent an MRI on March 3 and was later diagnosed with a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain. He sought a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who confirmed the sprain. The Phillies and Dr. ElAttrache recommended that Painter rest for four weeks from the date of his injury.

» READ MORE: Will the over trend continue when the Phillies and Marlins finish their series?

Thomson said Painter “feels good” but there is still no timeline for his return. He will play catch out to 60 feet on Friday and continue to play catch every other day. The Phillies will keep increasing his throwing distance. Thomson said Painter will likely continue his rehab in Clearwater, Fla.

Painter, 20, was the front-runner to win the Phillies’ fifth starter spot out of spring training. He was coming off a minor league season in which he jumped three levels, posting a 1.56 ERA in 22 games with 155 strikeouts in 103⅔ innings. He is young, but the Phillies are confident that he is ready for the big leagues.

Left-hander Bailey Falter took Painter’s spot in the rotation. With Ranger Suárez still on the injured list, the Phillies’ starting pitching depth is being tested to start the season.