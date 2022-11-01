On his way out of the postponed World Series game, Adam Sigley, 30, of Allentown, bought a beer from a vendor to drown his sorrows.

”We’re upset,” he said. “I’m not happy, my wife can’t come tomorrow.”

After Game 3 between the Phillies and the Astros was postponed due to rain, fans left Citizens Bank Park earlier than planned Monday night, with the game pushed to Tuesday.

Sigley’s wife, Michelle, who works in health care, said her bosses went to bat for her to have off Monday, but she can’t come Tuesday.

”Now I have to choose between my brother or my best friend to bring to the game tomorrow,” Adam Sigley said.

Kevin Duffy, 74, of West Philly, who was fully in character as Santa at the game, did not let the rain postponement dampen his spirits. Duffy was going around telling people in Astros gear that they were on the naughty list this year.

”It’s not gonna stop the Phillies. Santa’s prediction is Phillies in six, maybe in five,” he said.

Astor Lawson, 41, of Allentown brought his son Dempsey, 13, and said they would be back tomorrow and hoped to find the same standing room spot behind home plate.

”We were hoping the game would happen but it is what it is,” Lawson said. “Tomorrow, we just get to do it all over again.”

Bob Dinan, 38, of Levittown, came with his brother and sister to the game.

”It always rains on game three of the World Series here. ‘08, ‘09 and now ‘22,” he said. “And I have been at all three games and I will be back tomorrow.”