It took 4,746 days for the World Series to return to Philadelphia.

What’s one more before an actual pitch is thrown?

Major League Baseball postponed Game 3 between the Phillies and Houston Astros after consulting the weather forecast Monday evening. The series will pick back up at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, with Games 4 and 5 set for Wednesday night and Thursday night.

The Phillies and Astros split the first two games in Houston.

Game 7 was scheduled to be played Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. But MLB was discussing preserving the travel day before an if-necessary Game 6 and pushing a decisive seventh game to Sunday night.

There’s another wrinkle to this whole thing. The Eagles and Houston Texans play Thursday night in Texas, which would pit the World Series against the NFL in both markets.

It wasn’t raining when MLB made the decision to postpone. But the forecast called for persistent rain throughout the night, and neither MLB nor the teams wanted to start a game under the threat of a weather delay.

Before the rainout was announced, commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB Network that the rain was expected to be heavier than Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. Although the Phillies and San Diego Padres continued playing that game, the infield turned muddy and reliever Seranthony Dominguez threw three wild pitches in the seventh inning because he had difficulty gripping the ball.

Aside from the scheduling, the biggest impact on the series will involve the teams’ pitching plans.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson didn’t immediately announce it, but it’s likely the Phillies will start lefty Ranger Suárez in Game 3 rather than Noah Syndergaard. They could also choose to pitch ace Zack Wheeler on regular rest in Game 5 rather than holding him for Game 6, but they will hold off on that decision for another day or two.

The Astros will stick with Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3, manager Dusty Baker said, but will consider bringing back ace Justin Verlander on normal rest for Game 4 on Wednesday. Verlander was scheduled to pitch that night in Game 5.