Bryce Harper delivers walk-off single in extras to lift the Phillies over the Astros

In the top of the 10th inning against the Astros, Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas stretched out to snag a line drive to center field. He brushed a grass stain off his uniform, threw up a Mutumbo finger wag, and jogged off, after adding another spectacular catch to his highlight reel.

The catch stranded the Astros’ ghost runner at third, preserved the tie, and set the stage for a Bryce Harper walk-off in the bottom of the inning. After Trea Turner drew a walk, Harper scored ghost-running Kyle Schwarber from second with a single to right, securing a 3-2 win to open the series against Houston.

Zack Wheeler recorded his 20th quality start of the season, but a lack of run support means his chase for his 100th career win is still on. Matt Strahm recorded the win instead, with a 1-2-3 10th inning — helped out, of course, by Rojas’ fielding.

While Wheeler allowed some traffic on the bases, he held Houston off the scoreboard until the fourth inning. After Harper made a diving stop on a ball down the first-base line for the first out, Wheeler gave up a walk and a single. It seemed he might escape trouble when he induced a force out, but Astros rookie Shay Whitcomb hit a two-run double to left in the next at-bat.

Wheeler only threw four splitters out of 97 total pitches, one of his tools to neutralize left-handed hitters. The Astros had three lefties and one switch-hitter in their starting lineup, and they each recorded a hit off Wheeler. Both walks he allowed were against lefties.

The Astros worked counts, bringing Wheeler’s pitch count up to 79 after four innings. But his efficiency increased after that, with a pair of 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth.

The Phillies struggled to hit with runners in scoring position, especially early on. They advanced a runner to third base in the first and second innings, but stranded them both times with a groundout. Houston also committed two errors in the infield, and the Phillies failed to capitalize. They finished 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

A solo home run from Brandon Marsh to lead off the fifth inning gave the offense some life. They tied things up in the sixth, after Harper doubled and then scored on a single from Nick Castellanos. J.T. Realmuto moved Castellanos to third with a double of his own, but the rally ended when Marsh struck out.

The Phillies’ bullpen collectively had a solid night, giving their offense ample opportunity to take the lead. Orion Kerkering took over for Wheeler and pitched a scoreless seventh. Jeff Hoffman entered the game in the eighth, and despite allowing a hit and a walk, ended the inning without damage. Carlos Estévez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to give the Phillies offense an opportunity to walk it off, but three straight strikeouts from the offense sent things to extras.