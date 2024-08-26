A diehard Phillies fan and Astros fan planned their wedding around Monday’s game: ‘She deserves a win’

When Beau Parker and Michele Ozer first met, about eight years ago, they didn’t think their baseball fandoms would intersect. Parker, a Houston native, is a diehard Astros fan. Ozer, who’s from Northeast Philadelphia, is a diehard Phillies fan.

That changed in 2022. The couple tried to watch the opening Phillies-Astros World Series game together, which ended in a 6-5 Phillies win, and watched Game 2 in person at Minute Maid Park.

It was not what Ozer was used to. When she sat down in her seat, an Astros fan noticed her Phillies gear, and turned to her.

“You must be so proud of your team, for making it this far,” the fan said.

Ozer wasn’t having it.

“They were so nice to me,” she said, with a hint of disgust. “Like, too nice. A Phillies fan would never say that.”

Everything went downhill from there. The Phillies won Game 3 in Philadelphia, and lost their next three games. Ozer watched from the couple’s home, in Texas. Parker watched from a bar in Houston.

“You go have fun,” she told him. “Be happy somewhere away from me.”

A lot has changed since then. Parker, a 35-year-old engineer, and Ozer, a 31-year-old marketing coordinator, moved from Houston to Philadelphia last year, and got engaged. When they were planning their wedding, they looked at the Phillies schedule, to make sure their guests wouldn’t run into game-day traffic.

That’s when they saw that the Phillies were scheduled to play the Astros at home on Aug. 26. They decided to plan their wedding around that date. After getting married at the American Swedish History Museum on Sunday, they put their marriage to the test on Monday, by attending the game as newlyweds.

It’s unclear what the best outcome of this series would be for their future as husband and wife.

“She deserves a win,” Beau said.

“What a gentleman,” Michele said, sarcastically. “That’s not what he’s actually thinking though.”

Ozer grew up in Somerton. She was raised by two diehard Phillies fans in her parents, Alan and Joy. Alan, who grew up in Mt. Airy, was in seventh grade when the Phillies collapsed in 1964.

He made sure to teach his daughter a lesson.

“Prepare for disappointment,” Michele said. “Just be pleasantly surprised.”

Added Joy: “Our teams raise us up so high, we’re so euphoric, and then they bring us down really fast.”

Beau was raised similarly. He remembers going to games at the Astrodome. He grew fond of the Phillies, over time, because some of his favorite Astros players ended up playing in Philadelphia.

“[Billy] Wagner, [Roy] Oswalt, [Brad] Lidge,” Parker said. “It was an easy transition at first, because like Michele said, they don’t play too often.”

What was once easy has become considerably more difficult over the past few years. A few of Parker’s groomsmen made comments about the 2022 World Series during the wedding. On the bus ride back to the hotel, they tried to start a “Let’s go Astros” chant, which was quickly shut down.

A few of those same wedding guests will be in attendance on Monday night. Ozer and Parker are hoping that everyone behaves themselves. But they’ll more be focused on the game, and hope to catch a glimpse of their favorite player.

“Obviously, it’s Garrett Stubbs,” Michele said. “Because he played for both of our teams.”