The World Series has officially arrived, and everyone seems to be placing bets on who the winner will be — including some high-profile Philadelphians and local institutions.

Mayoral meals

Mayor Jim Kenney, for example, has a wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. If the Phillies win, Turner has volunteered some chicken and waffles and Dome Faux’m cream ale beer from Houston’s 8th Wonder Brewery, as well as a donation to Kids Meals Inc. of Houston. Kenney added that following a Phillies win, Houston must make a donation to Mighty Writers.

If the Phillies lose, Kenney has said he will send Turner’s administration a six-pack from Triple Bottom Brewing and a meal from South Philly Barbacoa. Turner tweeted confidently that Kenney can pay up at the United States Conference of Mayors winter meeting in January in Washington, D.C.

A Council resolution — but no response

Philadelphia City Council is also getting on on the action, having taking up a resolution this week for a bet with Houston City Council. Introduced by Councilmember Curtis Jones, the resolution offers up a bet that includes “Philadelphia’s nationally renowned cheesesteaks, pretzels, and Tastykakes” to be sent to Houston “in the unlikely event that the Phillies lose.”

Houston City Council, meanwhile, hasn’t officially responded. They’re not scheduled to meet again until next week, well into series. But Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke is home for “one of those Texas T-bone steaks” in the event of a Phils victory, KYW reports.

Senate snacks and jerseys

Phillies bets are even going federal, thanks to Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.), who has a bet going with Sen. Ted Cruz (R. Texas). Toomey tweeted that he would deliver Wawa soft pretzels and beer from Yuengling and Yards to Cruz, all while wearing an Astros jersey, if the Phillies lose. Cruz, meanwhile, has said he will bring Toomey and his staff pecan pie, ice cream, and St. Arnold beer while wearing a Phillies jersey if the Phillies win.

Theater swaps

The Walnut Street Theatre is laying it down with its Houston counterpart, the Alley Theatre, too. If the Phillies win, the Alley will have to display the championship belt from the Walnut’s current run of Rocky, the Musical in its lobby. If the Astros win, the Walnut will do the same with a head piece and a costume from the Alley’s current production of Seascape.

Striking out hunger

And, in a slightly different kind of bet, Philabundance is facing off with Houston Food Bank to see which organization can raise more funds to combat hunger as part of the #strikeouthunger challenge. Philabundance did a similar challenge during the Phils’ run against the Padres, beating out Feeding San Diego.

Who will emerge victorious is anyone’s guess. If you ask Amazon’s Alexa, the Phils will come out on top. But going by the numbers, the Astros are favored to win the title.