Chas McCormick’s final college choices were Division II schools, he was drafted in the 21st round, and didn’t actually think he could be a big-leaguer until he was practically on the doorstep of the majors.

McCormick took the long way — think the Blue Route in rush hour — from West Chester’s Henderson High School to the World Series. He said he simply put his head down, never gave up, and worked for his dream. And that road leads him home on Monday night when he returns to Philadelphia for the World Series.

But the underdog from Chester County isn’t expecting his story to buy him any goodwill this week in South Philly. After all, he’s with the Astros. So McCormick, who grew up a Phillies fan, knows he’ll likely get booed when his name is called Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

“I love it. I can’t wait,” said McCormick, who is Houston’s starting center fielder. “In Citizens Bank Park, that’s what I’m looking for. Playing, getting called out there, and get booed? Whatever. I’m just trying to win.”

McCormick homered twice in the American League Championship Series sweep of the Yankees and has become a cult hero in Houston. The ballpark offers “Mac and Chas” at concession stands and fans at Minute Maid Park do the “Chas Chomp” when he comes to the plate. The longshot from West Chester is at home in Houston.

McCormick, 27, played three sports at Henderson — football, baseball, and basketball — and had no dreams of reaching the majors when he graduated in 2013. He simply wanted to play college baseball like his brother. His options were from the Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference: Kutztown, Bloomsburg, and Millersville. His older brother, Ryan, played at Millersville so that’s where McCormick went.

“In high school, I wasn’t that big. I didn’t run the fastest. I didn’t throw the hardest,” said the 6-foot, 208-pound McCormick, who pitched for Henderson. “So I didn’t get that many looks.”

Millersville played for the 2016 national championship in McCormick’s junior year and three of his teammates were drafted that June. That, he said, made him think he could get drafted. A year later, the Astros, who said they would pick him the year before but didn’t, selected him in a round that no longer exists (21st).

McCormick left Millersville as one of the program’s all-time players, but he still wasn’t thinking about the big leagues.

“Playing low A, high A, with how good this team was, I still was like ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever make the big leagues. I could play minor league baseball for a while,’” McCormick said.

He fell in love with baseball watching the Phillies, wore a Ryan Howard jersey, loved watching Jimmy Rollins lead off, can name the whole 2008 roster and has a nephew named after Scott Rolen. McCormick never played at Citizens Bank Park, but he has sat in the blue seats.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” he said. “I love Philadelphia. I’ve lived there all my life and there’s nothing more I’d rather do than play against the Phillies in the World Series. That’s kind of the dream come true. I’ve never played at Citizens Bank Park either. First time in the World Series. That’s a dream come true, too.”

He’s spent six seasons in the Houston organization playing in towns like Corpus Christi, Tex. Davenport, Iowa, and Buies Creek, N.C. But McCormick still sounds like he stepped off the set of Mare From Eastown. McCormick’s excited to go “hohme” for the “pohst” season and play in front of his “famely” and friends. McCormick, a diehard Eagles fan, is still a Philly guy.

“I just own it,” McCormick said of his accent. “I have it in my blood.”

McCormick reached the majors in October of 2020, jumping straight from the minors to Houston’s postseason roster. He’s been a mainstay the last two seasons, spending time at all three outfield positions and posting an OPS slightly better than league average.

The longshot from West Chester is contributing to the American League Champions and can’t wait to hear how his fellow Philly fans greet him in the World Series.

“Never give up,” McCormick said. “Keep working hard. Be open-minded. You can’t put your head down or let up because all you need is an opportunity. That’s what the Astros gave me. They gave me an opportunity and I kept working hard. You have to keep working hard because this league is way too hard. If you stop working for a bit, you’re going to start to drown a little bit.”