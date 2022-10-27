If you’re feeling trolled by your rejection email for Phillies World series tickets, don’t worry — you’re definitely not alone.

You could almost hear the sound of thousands of fans collectively having their hope to bear witness to baseball history snuffed out on Wednesday night when the Phils sent out emails letting folks know who would have a chance at buying World Series tickets. And while that disappointment is tough enough to deal with on its own, many fans were doubly upset by the email itself.

The emails had a subject line reading “Phillies World Series Ticket Purchase Opportunity,” getting the hopes up of fans who saw the message appear in their inbox. But the body of the email rejected fans received ripped that anticipation away quickly.

“Unfortunately, your entry was not selected for the chance to purchase 2022 World Series Tickets,” it read.

The highest of highs to the lowest of lows all in a few sentences. But this was bound to happen — as CBS reports, more than a million fans signed up for the lottery, which doled out opportunities to purchase just 20,000 tickets for three games at Citizens Bank Park. For the mathematicians among us, that’s less than a 2% chance at nabbing a pass.

Many fans who received the rejection email vented their frustration on social media. Because what else are you going to do:

Not even local politicians were immune from the disappointment:

Other fans tried to console those who were upset at the situation:

While others were simply just tired of hearing about it:

Still, though, if you didn’t get a chance to buy tickets through the lottery, you’re not completely out of luck. But you could be completely out of money.

The average price for tickets to World Series games at Citizens Bank Park on the secondary market is more than $3,200, according to TicketIQ, a ticket reseller. That’s the second-highest price for World Series tickets since 2010, when TicketIQ started tracking price averages. The highest was in 2016, when the Chicago Cubs made it to their first series since 1945, putting resale tickets at more than $6,500.

Tickets for games at Minute Maid Park in Houston, meanwhile, are averaging about $1,500, TicketIQ reported.