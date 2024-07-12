Ranger Suárez has another uncharacteristic outing as Phillies drop series opener to Athletics

For the first two innings of the Phillies’ 6-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics, Ranger Suárez was on cruise control. Trea Turner made an error when Suárez faced his first batter, but the lefthander wasn’t rattled. The next batter grounded into a double play, and he struck out Brent Rooker to the end the frame.

After Suárez retired the A’s in order in the second, he lost his command in the third. He quickly got to two outs, and then allowed a single, a walk, and three consecutive RBI singles. It took him 33 pitches get out of the inning — more than twice the bullets he’d used in innings one and two (15).

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Phillies release Whit Merrifield and recall Weston Wilson from triple-A Lehigh Valley

Suárez finished his night at 97 pitches, of which 55 were strikes. He allowed four earned runs on six hits with three walks, and six strikeouts. It was another uncharacteristic outing for a pitcher who has been in Cy Young Award conversations for most of this year. He now has an 8.62 ERA over his last three starts.

Luckily for Suárez, and the Phillies, the All-Star break starts next week. He will be going, and said he plans to pitch. Even if that happens, he won’t pitch for long. Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes was named the National League All-Star starter on Friday.

Maybe the extra rest will do him some good. If it doesn’t, the Phillies will have to get to the bottom of this skid he’s been on.

The A’s tacked on two runs in the eighth when José Ruiz allowed a Lawrence Butler two-run homer.

The lineup had some opportunities to do damage, but didn’t capitalize as much as they should have. A’s starter Hogan Harris allowed six walks in three innings — five of them in his first 1⅔ innings — but the Phillies managed just two earned runs off of him.

The first four hitters in the lineup went a combined 3-for-11 with three strikeouts. Frustrations came to a head in the eighth. Kyle Schwarber was called out on strikes, and Trea Turner was too. The fourth and final pitch of the at-bat was out of the strike zone, but called a strike, and Turner made some comments to home plate umpire David Rackley.

» READ MORE: South Jersey’s Tyler Phillips and his family are living a Phillies dream. And his dad hopes he never wakes up.

Turner was ejected, and Thomson began to talk to Rackley (in what seemed to be a heated conversation). Bryce Harper walked, and Alec Bohm singled, but Nick Castellanos flew out to the right field wall to end the inning.

Bryson Stott struck to start the ninth, Weston Wilson singled, Rafael Marchán popped out, and pinch-hitter Brandon Marsh struck out to end the game.