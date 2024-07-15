Phillies rank near the top of MLB in average attendance, drawing more fans than they have in over a decade

Citizens Bank Park has been rocking in 2024. With a 62-34 record, the Phillies ended the first half of the season as the best team in baseball, and everyone in Philadelphia is getting in on the action.

Thanks in large part to a franchise record for wins before the All-Star break, the Phillies have the third-highest attendance in baseball, just behind the Dodgers and the Yankees, according to ESPN. The Phillies average 41,112 fans per game at Citizens Bank Park, where they’re 36-17 this season. The ballpark’s official capacity is 42,910, but it is capable of hosting far more — and attendance has exceeded 44,000 at 16 games in 2024.

In 2023, the team averaged 38,157 fans per game over the season, ranking sixth in MLB. The 2024 average is 7% higher than that total. The Phillies also have sold out 27 games so far in 2024, one more than their total number of sellouts in 2023, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

This season is tracking to be the most-attended Phillies season since 2012, the year after the Phillies finished with 102 wins. From 2008 to 2012, the team never ranked below fifth in attendance, and was first in both 2011 and 2012. But then, during the Phillies’ decade-long streak without making the playoffs that followed (2012-21), the team ranked as low as 25th in MLB in attendance, averaging just 23,475 fans in 2015.

Year Average Rank Year 2012 Average 44,021 Rank 1 Year 2013 Average 37,190 Rank 8 Year 2014 Average 29,924 Rank 16 Year 2015 Average 23,745 Rank 25 Year 2016 Average 23,643 Rank 24 Year 2017 Average 24,118 Rank 24 Year 2018 Average 27,318 Rank 17 Year 2019 Average 33,671 Rank 10 Year 2020 Average N/A Rank -- Year 2021 Average 19,188 Rank 15 Year 2022 Average 28,459 Rank 16 Year 2023 Average 38,157 Rank 6 Year 2024 (so far) Average 41,112 Rank 3

After back-to-back trips to the National League Championship Series — and a World Series berth in 2022 — the Phillies are again red hot. They have a franchise-record eight All-Stars going into the break, and Alec Bohm will compete in Monday’s Home Run Derby. Fans are clearly responding to the players in kind, and not just by purchasing tickets — Bryce Harper’s jersey is the second-highest selling jersey in MLB.

The team’s first home game after the break will be July 26 against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, and they’ve got a number of marquee opponents still to come at the Bank, including the Yankees and all of their NL East rivals: the Braves, Mets, Nationals, and Marlins.