Phillies
Phillies rank near the top of MLB in average attendance, drawing more fans than they have in over a decade

The team hasn’t seen this many fans at Citizens Bank Park since 2012.

Fans cheer for Phillies pitcher Tyler Phillips as he comes out of the game against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
Citizens Bank Park has been rocking in 2024. With a 62-34 record, the Phillies ended the first half of the season as the best team in baseball, and everyone in Philadelphia is getting in on the action.

Thanks in large part to a franchise record for wins before the All-Star break, the Phillies have the third-highest attendance in baseball, just behind the Dodgers and the Yankees, according to ESPN. The Phillies average 41,112 fans per game at Citizens Bank Park, where they’re 36-17 this season. The ballpark’s official capacity is 42,910, but it is capable of hosting far more — and attendance has exceeded 44,000 at 16 games in 2024.

In 2023, the team averaged 38,157 fans per game over the season, ranking sixth in MLB. The 2024 average is 7% higher than that total. The Phillies also have sold out 27 games so far in 2024, one more than their total number of sellouts in 2023, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

This season is tracking to be the most-attended Phillies season since 2012, the year after the Phillies finished with 102 wins. From 2008 to 2012, the team never ranked below fifth in attendance, and was first in both 2011 and 2012. But then, during the Phillies’ decade-long streak without making the playoffs that followed (2012-21), the team ranked as low as 25th in MLB in attendance, averaging just 23,475 fans in 2015.

Year
2012
Average
44,021
Rank
1
Year
2013
Average
37,190
Rank
8
Year
2014
Average
29,924
Rank
16
Year
2015
Average
23,745
Rank
25
Year
2016
Average
23,643
Rank
24
Year
2017
Average
24,118
Rank
24
Year
2018
Average
27,318
Rank
17
Year
2019
Average
33,671
Rank
10
Year
2020
Average
N/A
Rank
--
Year
2021
Average
19,188
Rank
15
Year
2022
Average
28,459
Rank
16
Year
2023
Average
38,157
Rank
6
Year
2024 (so far)
Average
41,112
Rank
3

After back-to-back trips to the National League Championship Series — and a World Series berth in 2022 — the Phillies are again red hot. They have a franchise-record eight All-Stars going into the break, and Alec Bohm will compete in Monday’s Home Run Derby. Fans are clearly responding to the players in kind, and not just by purchasing tickets — Bryce Harper’s jersey is the second-highest selling jersey in MLB.

The team’s first home game after the break will be July 26 against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, and they’ve got a number of marquee opponents still to come at the Bank, including the Yankees and all of their NL East rivals: the Braves, Mets, Nationals, and Marlins.