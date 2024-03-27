What is the Phillies’ new bag policy? Here’s what you can — and can’t — bring to Citizens Bank Park.

Headed to Citizens Bank Park this season? Make sure you take note of the Phillies’ new bag policy before opening day so you don’t end up having to pay an extra fee to store your bag outside the ballpark.

The Phillies announced Monday that in order to expedite entry into the ballpark, fans will be restricted from bringing in most types of non-clear bags. Fans can bring clear bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. The only non-clear bags allowed are fanny packs and clutch purses no larger than 5″ x 7″, 1-gallon plastic bags, and medical and diaper bags. That means your backpack, tote bag, binoculars case, camera bag, or purse won’t be allowed through the gates.

This policy is already in place at Lincoln Financial Field, so it shouldn’t be too much of a departure for Philly fans. And just in case you forget, you will have the opportunity to store your bag outside the gates in a locker.

All bags will still be investigated at the entry gates.

The new policy is just one of many changes at Citizens Bank Park in its 20th season. Here’s more on everything new coming to the ballpark, including food, promo items, and more.