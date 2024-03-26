The Phillies’ opening day is threatened by rain once again. Here’s the latest forecast.

After last year’s playoff collapse, Phillies fans have been waiting months for the 2024 season to finally begin.

They may have to wait an extra day.

Opening day for the Phillies is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park against the Atlanta Braves. But the scheduled first pitch at 3:05 p.m. might get pushed back as a storm moves up the coast.

The Phillies faced a similar dilemma last year and decided to delay the first home game of the season to avoid what forecasts showed as an 85% chance of rain and a potential lightning harvest. Ultimately, the worst never came, and, in fact, it turned out to be a beautiful day for baseball, with no rain and temperatures about 80 degrees — a rarity for home openers.

Advertisement

“It’s always a challenge. You try to make the best decision with all the information you have,” said John Weber, a Phillies senior vice president in charge of ticket operations. “At the end of the day, the goal is to get the game in.”

Will the Phillies end up pushing back opening day to Friday? Or, with last year’s miss on their minds, will they push forward until the last moment in hopes of getting the game in on time?

Latest forecast shows rain, but has improved for the Phillies

A storm will track up the coast, and it looks as though the Shore is going to get a dousing. But the Phillies might get lucky, said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, who happens to have a ticket for the game. He well remembers last year’s opener debacle: He had tickets for that game, also.

Thursday’s weather prospects for Citizens Bank Park brightened considerably on Tuesday. The chance of rain for game time had dropped to about 50%, Hoeflich said, down from 80%.

“The good thing is that things have trended faster and a little farther east,” he said. However, given that the model trends had changed so quickly, forecasters were being circumspect.

John Feerick, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., said the steadiest rain in Philly was likely to fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning and may shut off completely before the game.

If the game is postponed, be advised that Friday won’t be a day at the beach. It should be sunny and a few degrees warmer, but winds will be howling in from left-center, gusting to 30 to 40 mph, said Feerick. At least Kiteman won’t be involved in the pre-game festivities.

With 16 home games through April, Phillies are ready for some issues

Weber said everyone wants opening day to be played on schedule, but if weather forces a move, the Phillies will make the decision in conjunction with Major League Baseball.

The Phillies are opening the season against the Braves, but their three-game series is spread across four days, with Friday built in as an off-day.

“You want to have an opening day so your fans can come celebrate the opening of the baseball season, and if you do have a rainout or an issue, you do have the next day,” Weber said. “But that doesn’t always guarantee anything. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be 65 degrees and perfect if you move it to a different day.”

It’s not just Thursday the Phillies need to worry about. Thanks to the league pushing opening day up to March, the Phillies are scheduled to play 16 games at Citizens Bank Park through the end of April. Here in the Northeast, it’s a period known for volatile weather that can quickly fluctuate from sunny, summer-like conditions to blisteringly cold evenings soaked with rain.

Adding to the complexity is a new schedule rolled out last year that has the Phillies facing every other MLB team at least once. So if there’s the threat of rain during the final game of a series against a team they don’t face again at home, it’s much more likely Phillies fans would be forced to sit through a lengthy rain delay rather than endure a postponement.

“I’m smart enough to know we’re going to have some challenges,” Weber said. “You just have to try to deal with it, and keep the fans front-and-center.”

Weather postponements are certainly nothing new for baseball. Last season, 42 of the 2,430 games were postponed and rescheduled, according to MLB. The Phillies were part of six of those postponements — four at home, two on the road. Since 1986, MLB has averaged nearly 37 postponements a year due to weather issues, reaching as high as 65 in 2021.

Phillies schedule to start 2024 season