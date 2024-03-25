At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and more

Citizens Bank Park is turning 20 years old. In celebration, The Phillies are bringing back Philly classics not seen in years, new star-studded spirits, and craft bites and brews.

On Monday, Phillies officials, representatives from Aramark, Phillies National League champion Mickey Morandini and World Series Champion Dickie Noles, unveiled that Primo Hoagies will return to the ballpark after nearly seven years, welcomed whiskey from the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast, and new 21+ social areas.

The 2024 Phillies season begins this Thursday, March 28, at 3:05 p.m. against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. It’s looking to be another packed stadium season, with tickets to the home opener and the following game already sold out.

When you do get a chance to get into the ballpark, Phillies executive chef Vonnie Negron says he’s most excited for the return of the Kyle Schwarber “Schwarburger” — despite the new version losing the onion rings and smoked BBQ brisket from last year.

“With last year’s success, the Schwarburger 2.0 is coming back this year,” said Negron. “What I’m also excited to see come back is what we do at Bull’s Barbecue, that’s one of our creative outlets.”

New food and drinks at Citizens Bank park

New ballpark fare feature some heavy-hitters, including the return of the hoagie to Citizens Bank Park with Primo Hoagies.

Highlighting the lineup, CBP’s bars will offer Briganti Wines by former major leaguer Mike Costanzo, alongside Four Walls Irish American whiskey by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day. Additionally, Casamigos tequila and Kona Big Wave will feature their own bars, broadening the park’s alcoholic beverage offerings.

Costanzo was first drafted into the MLB by The Phillies before he was traded away. To see his wine business welcomed into the stadium is a full circle moment. “When I got drafted, The Phillies staff who welcomed me today were around back then, it’s funny how it came full circle,” he said. Be sure to check out Briganti’s wine-in-a-can Always Sunny style.

The Jersey Shore’s favorite pizzeria, Manco & Manco Pizza, is expanding to several more locations throughout the ballpark and national mozzarella sticks vendor Big Mozz being offered at various spots in Coca-Cola Corner, Pass & Stow bar, and 1883 Burger Co.

If these new inclusions aren’t a home run, don’t forget about the new chef creations offered at various vendors throughout the park.

Ballpark Bomb Fries spiced up french fries with boneless buffalo wings (PJ Whelihan’s). Bratwurst Sandwich with spicy mustard and beer-braised onions on local Liscio’s Bakery roll (Pass & Stow). Buffalo Chik’n Hoagie, a vegetarian buffalo chicken sandwich using plant-based protein (Greens & Grains). Loaded Funnel Cake Sundae with homemade strawberry compote, vanilla ice soft serve, and whipped cream (Coca-Cola Corner). Schwarburger 2.0, a classic burger with American cheese, bacon, fried egg, crispy onions, and a special sauce, is now a permanent fixture of ballpark fare (Coca-Cola Corner). Wing Flavor of the Month will see rotating sauces keep wings interesting, starting off with Flamin’ Pickleback (PJ Whelihan’s).

If you’re looking for an in-depth review of some of the classic ballpark bites, check out The Inquirer’s ballpark food review guide.

What else is new at Citizens Bank Park?

Looking to the future, The Phillies hosted a mural contest to see what the region’s best artists could conceive as the ballpark’s next generation. Local South Jersey artist Jose “Busta” Bustamante’s creation features two young children swagged out in Phillies gear celebrating the vibrancy of Phillies fans and the lasting fandom, on-view in Ashburn Alley.

Throughout the season, there will be more than 40 promotions and giveaways with some exciting new options like Harry Potter night on Aug. 13 gifting fans a Phillies-themed Hogwarts house scarf and Phillies Pickleball Night on Sept. 9 giving away free Phillies-themed paddles.