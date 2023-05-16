Phillies option struggling pitcher Bailey Falter to triple A

SAN FRANCISCO — If struggling Phillies starter Bailey Falter is going to turn around his season, it will begin back in the minors.

Falter was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley, the Phillies announced Tuesday, after allowing six second-inning hits to exacerbate an error by second baseman Bryson Stott in Monday night’s series-opening 6-3 loss to the Giants.The Phillies called up right-handed reliever Erich Uelman to take Falter’s roster spot.

It wasn’t immediately known how the Phillies intend to fill Falter’s rotation spot. The 26-year-old lefty is 0-7 with a 5.13 ERA. He’s the first Phillies pitcher to lose his first seven decisions in a season since Jerad Eickhoff in 2017.

Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, the primary depth starter in triple A, has walked 14 batters in his last three starts. The Phillies could choose to split every fifth start between relievers in a “bullpen game.”

With a day off Thursday, the Phillies won’t absolutely need a fifth starter until Sunday at home against the Cubs. Right-hander Noah Skirrow, scheduled to start Tuesday night for Lehigh Valley, has a 3.52 ERA in six games (five starts) and could be an option, although he would first need to be added to the 40-man roster.

The Phillies tried a few things to help Falter before Monday night’s start, including using reliever Connor Brogdon as an opener. They also skipped Falter’s turn once in the rotation to give him additional rest in the hopes that he would regain some zip on his fastball. His average velocity against the Giants was 90.4 mph, consistent with his 90.5 mph season average and down from his 91.2 mph average last season.

When the season began, the biggest challenge for Falter seemed to be finding an out-pitch against right-handed batters. But lefties actually were hitting him the hardest, with a .394/.412/.667 batting line. Michael Conforto, one of two left-handed hitters in the Giants’ lineup Monday night, ambushed a first-pitch slider for a three-run homer in the second inning.

”Changed up mechanics. Trying to throw harder. Just a whole bunch of things,” Falter said Monday night. “Just going to go back to what got me here.”

And that is?

”I do not know,” Falter said.

Uelmen, 26, had a 1.04 ERA and five strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings for Lehigh Valley. The Phillies acquired him for cash in an offseason deal with the Cubs. He has a 4.67 ERA in 25 major-league appearances, all last season with Chicago.

