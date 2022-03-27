DUNEDIN, Fla. — The idea here Sunday was for the Phillies to get a glimpse of Bryson Stott at third base.

And a glimpse was all they got.

Leave it to the immutable laws of baseball that Stott had to make only one play in the Phillies’ 10-5 victory over the Blue Jays — and it came when he was standing at his natural shortstop position as part of a defensive shift.

But Stott continued his push to make the opening-day roster — perhaps as the third baseman, where Alec Bohm has struggled — by belting a two-run homer and drawing two walks, including one with the bases loaded. Stott is 5-for-12 (.417) so far this spring.

“He’s got a great eye,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He does not chase. He picks the ball up really quickly out of a pitcher’s hand. At-bats against left-handers and right-handers have been pretty equal. He’s just a good hitter.”

On the mound: If either Zack Wheeler or Ranger Suárez runs out of time to be ready for the first turn through the rotation — or when the inevitable first pitching injury occurs — Bailey Falter is among the options to fill in. The lefty delivered three solid innings against many of the Blue Jays’ regulars, allowing little more than a towering solo homer by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

» READ MORE: Joe Girardi: Phillies wouldn’t play service-time manipulation games with Bryson Stott

Who stood out: Bryce Harper. Who else? The reigning National League MVP slugged homers in his first two-bats, both against Blue Jays lefty starter Yusei Kikuchi. Looks like he’s ready for the season.

Etc.: Nick Castellanos, playing left field in his Phillies spring-training debut, walked in the third inning and singled the other way to right field in the fourth. ... Mickey Moniak continued his push to make the team by homering in his third consecutive game. … Didi Gregorius went deep for the second game in a row. … Right-hander Nick Nelson, a potential candidate to make the team with an expanded roster, struck out the side against the heart of the Jays’ order in the fourth inning before giving up a leadoff homer in the fifth.

Quotable: “He hasn’t showed us anything that he’s not.” — Girardi on whether he believes Stott is ready to open the season in the big leagues.

Up next: The Phillies will send left-hander Cristopher Sánchez to the mound at 1:05 p.m. Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.