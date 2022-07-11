ST. LOUIS — Four players, including star catcher J.T. Realmuto, won’t travel with the Phillies to Toronto for two games this week because of Canadian regulations that prohibit unvaccinated people from entering the country.

Realmuto, third baseman Alec Bohm, and pitchers Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson will be placed on the restricted list, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Monday. The players will lose two days of pay and major-league service time, according to terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement with the Players Association.

The Phillies open a two-game series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Realmuto and Bohm will be replaced on the roster because they are position players. The Phillies intend to recall catcher Rafael Marchan from triple-A Lehigh Valley and make an additional move.

Because Nola is starting Monday night in St. Louis and unable to pitch in Toronto, he can’t be replaced. The Phillies can call up a replacement for Gibson on Wednesday because he last pitched Saturday and would be available to face the Blue Jays.

The Phillies have not yet named a starter for Tuesday night’s game. Left-hander Bailey Falter would’ve been scheduled to start, but the Phillies sent him to triple A last week because he wouldn’t have been allowed to travel to Canada.

Since vaccines became available, the Phillies have maintained an organizational policy that getting a shot was a personal choice. They have encouraged players to get vaccinated through presentations and meetings with medical personnel. But the conditions of the CBA don’t permit them from mandating vaccinations.

Dombrowski said he doesn’t believe the unvaccinated players are letting down the team.

”People have to make individual decisions about what they think is best,” Dombrowski said. “We prefer to have a full club. There’s no doubt. But that’s the reality of today’s world. We have to make adjustments. We still have a lot of good players.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.