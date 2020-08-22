Brandon Workman wore a Phillies t-shirt Saturday afternoon, dressed in a Phillies clubhouse, and prepared to play in a Phillies game. 13 years earlier, he was drafted by the Phillies. And finally, Workman was on the team.
“I guess that’s the way it worked out,” Workman said. “It’s kind of cool though.”
The Phillies acquired Workman Friday night in a trade with Boston as an attempt to bolster their bullpen, which entered Saturday with the worst ERA (7.97) in the major leagues. The righthander won two World Series rings with the Red Sox, spent last season as their closer, and was one of the American League’s most reliable relievers in 2019.
He played 10 years in the Red Sox organization, a pro career that started by first turning down the Phillies. They drafted Workman in the third round of the 2007 draft (107th overall) out of Bowie (Tex.) High, but failed to entice him from attending the University of Texas.
Pat Gillick, then the Phillies general manager, went to Dallas to watch Workman a month after the draft and area scout Paul Scott kept in touch. A 2007 Inquirer story said the team was “salivating” to land Workman. But the Phillies could not make it happen before the deadline in August of 2007.
“It was definitely an exciting time,” Workman said. “It just didn’t work out financially so I wanted to go to college, get a little bit of an education and develop more as a ballplayer before I entered pro ball.”
Workman’s role this season is not yet defined, but it’s fair to assume that he’ll be asked to tackle high-leverage situations if he does not immediately ascend to the closer’s role.He had a 1.88 ERA last season in 73 appearances with 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He pairs a 93 MPH fastball with a curveball and cutter.
He pitched for three seasons at Texas and was drafted by the Red Sox in the 2010 second round. Last year was Workman’s first full season in the big leagues after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2015. He spent the 2017 and 2018 season shuffling between triple A and the majors before sticking last season.
“The Tommy John rehab was a tough process for me,” Workman said. “I didn’t do the ’12-month comeback, throwing harder, and life’s good’ thing that some guys get to do. Mines was a multi-year grind to get back to throwing the ball like I want to. Last year was really nice to see the rewards for the work that I put in to get back and be able to have success.”
Workman was walking Friday night to the visiting bullpen in Baltimore when a team official told him to stop. He had been traded. Workman and teammate Heath Hembree, who also was dealt to the Phillies, grabbed their bags, took a private car to the airport and flew commercial to Atlanta. Switching teams during a pandemic, required a COVID-19 test at the ballpark. Everything was clear and Workman, finally, joined the Phillies.
“I feel like lately I’ve been throwing the ball pretty well and hit a little comfort zone so I’m excited to get started here,” he said.