ATLANTA — David Robertson won’t be on the Phillies’ roster for the National League Division Series, the team announced Tuesday.
Robertson, who appeared in Game 1 of the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals, was replaced by Nick Nelson.
Manager Rob Thomson said Robertson strained his right calf while jumping up to celebrate Bryce Harper’s homer in Game 2 of the wild-card series.
“He’s devastated,” Thomson said of Robertson. “He knows how big a part he is to this club.”