ATLANTA — The Phillies have been on the road for more than two weeks but Zack Wheeler was able to enjoy some home cooking this week before the start of the National League Division Series in Atlanta.

”My wife made some dinner last night, so that was nice,” Wheeler, who grew up in nearby Smyrna, Ga., said before Tuesday’s 7-6 win.

Wheeler can put the Phillies ahead 2-0 in the series when he starts on Wednesday, pitching against the team he grew up rooting for as a kid. But he’s faced the Braves 24 times in his career and meeting them again — even in the postseason — seems like much ado about nothing for the right-hander.

”Yeah, I’ve been here,” Wheeler said. “I’ve been to the old stadium. I made my debut over there. I feel like I’ve been playing against these guys forever, especially growing up watching them. It’s kind of cool coming back home every once in a while and just playing against these guys. They’ve got a really good team. It’s always a good test when you come in here, hop on the mound. I’m looking forward to it.”

Tuesday’s series-opening win was crucial because it creates the possibility that the Phillies can sweep the Braves behind their best two pitchers as Aaron Nola will start Friday when the team finally returns home. First, Wheeler has to take the mound at his home.

”Whoever wants to come can come,” Wheeler said. “I have my immediate family here. It’s been that way ever since I got called up back in the day. If you want to come, you can come. But my mom and dad, my wife and family are going to get the tickets.”