After holding on to a narrow win against the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies will attempt to secure a two-game lead in the best-of-three National League divisional series this afternoon at 4:37 p.m. on Fox.

Ace Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies in Game 2. Wheeler was born just a few miles away from Truist Park in Cobb County, Ga. and was nearly drafted by the Braves in 2009. Instead, he ended up in Philadelphia, and since joining the Phillies in 2020, Wheeler has a 2.04 ERA in 10 starts against the Braves.

“I feel like I’ve been playing against these guys forever,” Wheeler said Monday. “It’s kind of cool coming back home every once in a while and playing against these guys. They’ve got a really good team. It’s always a good test when you come in here, hop on the mound. I’m looking forward to it.”

Wheeler will face righty Kyle Wright, who notched 21 wins for the Braves last season, the most in the league. Wright started three games against the Phillies during the regular season, allowing just 6 earned runs in 19 innings while banking two wins — including his 20th on Sept. 24

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 2 of the Phillies-Braves divisional series:

What channel is Phillies-Braves on?

Phillies-Braves Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 4:37 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Calling the Phillies-Braves series is Joe Davis, the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Spectrum SportsNet LA. He’s joined by Hall of Famer John Smoltz, with Ken Rosenthal reporting from the stadium.

If you’re looking for a little Philly flair in the broadcast, you could always tune into 94.1 WIP, Longtime Phillies announcer Scott Franzke is calling the game alongside Larry Andersen, who was a member of the Phillies team that defeated the Braves in the 1993 National League Championship Series.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will call Phillies-Braves in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. The game will also air on TV in Spanish on Fox Deportes, with Carlos Alvarez and Jaime Motta on the call.

Where can I stream Phillies-Braves?

Phillies-Braves will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free, your best option if you live near Philadelphia is to use an over-the-air antenna. But that won’t work beginning with Game 3 on Friday, when the games shift from Fox to FS1.

Nick Castellanos gave the best answer to a reporter’s question this postseason

Following Tuesday’s win, reporters asked Nick Castellanos about his sliding catch in the ninth inning that saved the Phillies’ victory in Game 1. He didn’t disappoint.

“Well, I saw him swing, and then I saw him hit it. It was just going towards me and I ran and caught it as best I could, and it worked out,” Castellanos said succinctly.

Pregame options include Fox, NBC Sports Philadelphia and WIP

While the Phillies TV announcers will be watching the games from home, NBC Sports Philadelphia will still do pre- and postgame coverage for each game.

On Wednesday Phillies Pregame Live will air at 3:30 p.m., featuring Michael Barkann, Rickie Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro, Jr. Among those who will be on-hand in Atlanta are Tom McCarthy the team’s longtime television voice. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Fox has its own pregame coverage featuring former Yankees slugger Alex Rodridguez, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, former pitcher Dontrelle Willis, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. Kevin Burkhardt will host Fox’s MLB studio coverage, though it’s unclear if it will cause him to miss any of his NFL duties as part of the network’s No. 1 booth.

WIP will also offer pre- and postgame coverage, hosted by Gregg Murphy.

Full Phillies divisional series playoff schedule

Game 1: Phillies 7, Braves 6

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 4:35 p.m. (Fox)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 14, 4:37 p.m. (FS1)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)*

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 16, 4:37 p.m. (FS1)*

*- If necessary

Other MLB playoff games on Wednesday

Unlike yesterday, there’s only one other playoff game taking place Wednesday.

The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their National League divisional series at 8:37 p.m. on FS1. Calling that game will be Adam Amin and AJ Pierzynski.

The American League divisional series games will resume on Thursday as the Phillies and Braves travel to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday:

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Game 2, 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Game 2, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

