Phillies avert a season-opening sweep by the Braves with a three-run rally in the seventh

Aaron Bummer looked around as he walked, almost tiptoed, away from the mound in the seventh inning Sunday. Surely, though, the Braves reliever already knew what the restless crowd at sold-out Citizens Bank Park could plainly see.

Johan Rojas was safe.

Rojas beat the relay throw on a potential double play that would have snuffed out another Phillies rally. The replays showed it clearly. So, the Phillies requested a challenge, the call at first was overturned, and the inning continued.

Given a second chance, the Phillies didn’t waste it. Three hits later, they had a lead in a sweep-averting, come-from-behind 5-4 victory that reaffirmed what everyone suspected: The top two teams in the National League East are evenly matched.

Bummer, a lefty acquired by the Braves to counteract the Phillies’ lefty-leaning lineup, gave up a two-out single to lefty-hitting Kyle Schwarber. Trea Turner knocked in Rojas from second base to tie the score at 3 before Alec Bohm’s single off diving left fielder Adam Duvall’s glove gave the Phillies a two-run lead.

Playing without Bryce Harper, who got a day off after flipping into the camera well at first base in Saturday’s loss, the Phillies recorded their first victory of the season and avoided an 0-3 start for the second consecutive year before 42,515 paying customers on Easter Sunday.

The Phillies got their first look at new Braves starter Chris Sale, a lefty who remains tough on left-handed hitters even at age 35 and after a few injury-plagued seasons. With Sale on the mound, Phillies manager Rob Thomson figured it was a good time to rest Harper, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh.

Sale turned a 3-2 lead over to the bullpen in the sixth inning. Bummer came on with a runner on first base in the seventh after the Phillies announced Marsh as a pinch-hitter. He struck out Marsh.

“I think they’ve done a good job at loading up their pen, no doubt,” Thomson said before the game. “We have to accept that challenge and stay after them.”

After a dominant spring training that was free from visa issues, injuries, and runs allowed, Ranger Suárez gave up a two-run home run to Ozzie Albies on his eighth pitch that actually counted.

But Suárez set down the next nine batters, keeping the Phillies within a run after Schwarber’s 114-mph leadoff rope into the right-field bleachers and reaffirming that he’s more ready for this season than the previous three years. Suárez rode his bowling-ball sinker, as usual, and got six outs on the ground.

Suárez was one strike from a scoreless fourth inning, too. But Duvall fouled off a full-count fastball before banging an RBI single to give the Braves a 3-1 edge.

Before their seventh-inning rally, the Phillies made unforced errors (Nick Castellanos got cut down trying to stretch a single in the fourth inning) and endured near-misses (J.T. Realmuto’s drive to the wall in left field in the sixth).

But the Phillies completed the comeback against a Braves lefty who is new to the rivalry and will become a familiar face throughout the season.