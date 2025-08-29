Tonight’s Phillies-Braves game won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Neither will Sunday’s.

Excited to watch the Phillies Friday following their 19-4 drubbing of the Atlanta Braves? You’ll need to log into a streaming service to tune in.

Yes, it’s Apple TV+ night for those who celebrate, forcing Phillies fans excited over Kyle Schwarber’s historic night to turn away from NBC Sports Philadelphia and stream the game on the tech giant’s subscription service.

It’s the fourth and final time this season the Phillies have been featured on Friday Night Baseball, the exclusive MLB doubleheader Apple launched in 2022. That deal runs through the 2028 season, and despite an earlier report, Apple has no intention of giving it up early.

Unfortunately for Phillies fans, the price of Apple TV+ recently shot up to $12.99 a month, though if you’ve never subscribed they have a seven-day free trial.

Calling Friday’s game on Apple TV+ is Alex Faust and Ryan Spilborghs, with Tricia Whitaker reporting from Citizens Bank Park. Or you can use Apple’s best feature and change the audio to the radio feed from 94.1 WIP, which will let you hear Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker on the call.

Fans also might find the game airing at bars and restaurants around Philadelphia, thanks to Apple’s distribution deal with DirecTV. Just call ahead to make sure.

Taking the mound for the Phillies is Ranger Suárez (10-6, 3.07 ERA), who is coming off a career-high 11 strikeouts against the Washington Nationals. He’ll face Braves righty Bryce Elder (5-9, 6.12 ERA).

Cole Hamels will call Saturday’s game on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies will be back on NBC Sports Philadelphia Saturday, where Cole Hamels will call all the action alongside Tom McCarthy and John Kruk. Taryn Hatcher will report from Citizens Bank Park.

It will be Hamels’ eighth game in the booth with the Phillies this year, including two spring training games. And it comes after he was passed on the Phillies all-time strikeout list by Aaron Nola Thursday night.

Hamels will certainly get a good pitching matchup to watch. Cristopher Sanchez (11-5, 2.66 ERA), the Phillies de facto No. 1 starter with Zack Wheeler out for the season, will face veteran Chris Sale (5-4, 2.52 ERA), last year’s NL Cy Young Award winner who surpassed the 2,500 strikeout mark back in May against the Phillies.

After Saturday, Hamels is scheduled to call one final game for the Phillies this season — Sept. 14 against the Kansas City Royals.

Phillies will play their final ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ game on ESPN

The Phillies will conclude their four-game series against the Braves on ESPN, which is nearing the end of its final season airing Sunday Night Baseball.

ESPN opted out of its TV deal with MLB, ending Sunday Night Baseball’s 36-year run at the network. NBC is nearing a deal to take over as the home of Sunday night baseball games next season, which would stream on Peacock during the NFL and NBA seasons.

So yes, another streaming platform baseball fans will need to pay for.

Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Pérez will call Sunday’s game for ESPN, with Buster Olney reporting from The Bank.

Jesus Luzardo (12-6, 4.23 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for the Phillies Sunday. He’s set to face rookie Braves hurler Hurston Waldrep (4-0, 0.90 ERA), who has yet to be defeated in five starts since being called up by Atlanta late last month.

