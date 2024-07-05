Trea Turner notches two home runs as Phillies hold off late rally against Braves

ATLANTA — Last Saturday, shortly after Trea Turner went 0-for-4 against the Miami Marlins, he told reporters that he was trying too hard. He could feel himself chasing. It was hard not to, given the predicament the Phillies had found themselves in.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber were placed on the injured list the day before. J.T. Realmuto wasn’t expected back before the All-Star break.

“You want to do the same thing [at the plate],” Turner said June 29, “but I think sometimes guys try a little bit harder in situations. I know today that was probably the case with me.”

He said he would go to the cage, watch some tape, and try to keep things simple. Turner has gone 11-for-23 since. Whatever he’s done is working, and it continued on Friday night in a 8-6 win over the Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies shortstop finished with four RBIs. He hit two home runs. The first, a two-run homer, traveled 425 feet to left field. The second, another two-run shot, traveled 459 feet to left center. It was his second multihomer game this week and the 16th of his career.

The timing of his hot streak couldn’t be better. The Phillies are not just down three sluggers, but have struggled to hit with runners in scoring position. Turner has helped with that. He’s driven in 10 runs over his past seven games.

The Phillies went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position but did a good job of speeding up the game. They took advantage of the Braves’ three errors and stole four bases.

They tacked on three insurance runs in the seventh inning thanks to those two things alone. Edmundo Sosa doubled, and Whit Merrifield reached first on an error by Matt Olson.

Merrifield stole second base, and Johan Rojas singled to score both runners. Reliever Jesse Chavez tried to throw him out at first, but the ball sailed past Olson, allowing Rojas to advance to second base (Chavez was charged with a throwing error).

Rojas stole third, and catcher Travis d’Arnaud tried to throw him out, but like Chavez, misfired. Rojas sprinted home as the ball rolled into the left field. Third baseman Austin Riley was charged with the error.

This is what you have to do against a team like the Braves. Even without Ronald Acuña Jr., they have enough thump in their lineup to change a game in a heartbeat.

The Phillies were reminded of this in the fourth. Starter Aaron Nola held the Braves hitless through his first three innings. Atlanta’s first hit came in the fourth: A one-out single to center field hit by Ozzie Albies. Riley, the next batter, hit a two-run home run.

The Braves pounced again in the eighth. The Phillies entered the inning leading, 8-3. They left with a 8-6 lead. With runners on first and second, Marcell Ozuna hit a two-out, three-run home run off José Alvarado.

The Phillies were unable to add another run in the ninth, and Jeff Hoffman closed out the game. He induced a pop up by Adam Duvall, a flyout by Orlando Arcia, and struck out Eli White to end the game. Hoffman earned the save, and Nola earned his 100th career win.