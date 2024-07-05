Phillies call up Bishop Eustace grad Tyler Phillips, option Yunior Marte to Lehigh Valley

ATLANTA — The Phillies selected the contract of starting pitcher Tyler Phillips from triple-A Lehigh Valley, the team announced on Friday. Reliever Yunior Marte was optioned to triple A, and Luis Ortiz was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room for Phillips on the 40-man roster.

Phillips is a native of Lumberton, N.J., and a graduate of Bishop Eustace Prep. He was claimed off waivers by the Phillies in 2021 and was in big-league spring training a few months ago.

The right-handed pitcher has a 4.89 ERA over 15 starts for Lehigh Valley with 78 strikeouts. Like the rest of the Phillies rotation, he has shown an ability to pitch deep into games, throwing six or more innings in 12 of his 15 starts this season.

Manager Rob Thomson announced on Monday that Ortiz would undergo Tommy John surgery later this month. Marte has a 3.31 ERA in 15 outings for the Phillies this season.