Brandon Marsh’s hot hitting leads Phillies to a back-and-forth 10-8 win over the Brewers

MILWAUKEE — With the go-ahead run on first in the ninth inning Monday, J.T. Realmuto checked his swing on a slider down and away from Abner Uribe.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy objected to first base umpire Jim Wolf’s call, and was ejected. Realmuto drew a walk, putting the go-ahead run in scoring position for Brandon Marsh, the Phillies’ hottest hitter of the day.

Advertisement

Marsh delivered, finding a gap on the right side of the infield to score pinch-running Garrett Stubbs. Another bloop RBI single from Harrison Bader scored an insurance run for the decisive blow in a 10-8 win over the Brewers.

» READ MORE: Garrett Stubbs getting recalled gives Phillies more flexibility with catcher J.T. Realmuto

It was a back-and-forth heavyweight battle between two divisional leaders. On several occasions, it looked like the Phillies had them on the ropes, but the Brewers came roaring back.

After trailing early, the Phillies fought back to take a 6-5 lead with a three-run sixth inning on an RBI double from Bader and two consecutive sacrifice flies. But Milwaukee capitalized on two walks and an error from Bryson Stott to tie things up right away.

In the eighth inning, the Phillies jumped in front once more, 8-6, with RBI doubles from Bader and Stott. But again, the Brewers wouldn’t go away.

David Robertson struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth, but Milwaukee loaded the bases with two walks and a single. A ball that got by Trea Turner and into left field scored two runs and tied the score at 8.

The Phillies were behind early, as the Brewers tagged starter Taijuan Walker for five runs over four innings.

Walker’s velocity averaged down a tick across all his pitches, and the Brewers jumped on him. Brice Turang led off the first with a solo homer, and two more runs quickly followed on two doubles sandwiched by a walk.

» READ MORE: Phillies agree to minor-league deal with pitcher Walker Buehler, who could fit into their postseason plans

Bryce Harper opened the Phillies’ scoring in the fourth inning with a solo home run. Turner continued to chip away with a two-RBI triple in the fifth.

Tim Mayza made his Phillies debut in the fifth, and pitched a 1-2-3 inning in what also marked his first game action since April 18. Mayza had been on the injured list since then with a left shoulder strain, but made four rehab appearances before the Phillies claimed him from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Jhoan Duran closed out the game with a clean ninth inning, earning his 25th save of the season.