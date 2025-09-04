Ranger Suárez throws six scoreless innings as Phillies take series win over the Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Alec Bohm swung through a fastball to end the fourth inning and slammed down his bat.

The Phillies had threatened against Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta for the first time all game, loading the bases with two walks and a single. Bohm came up with two outs and the chance to end the scoreless tie, but couldn’t catch up to Peralta’s heater.

But in his next at-bat, Bohm made up for the missed opportunity. In the seventh inning, he sent a slider from reliever Tobias Myers into the right field corner. Isaac Collins misplayed it, allowing Bohm enough time to sail into third base standing up with a triple.

Trea Turner fouled off three straight pitches before serving a bloop single into shallow left field, bringing Bohm home to finally break the stalemate.

The Phillies’ 2-0 win over the Brewers on Thursday was decided by a razor-thin margin, as Ranger Suárez outdueled Peralta. The Phillies’ lefty escaped several jams to turn in six scoreless innings, and the bullpen followed him with a shutdown performance.

Trouble seemed to be brewing for Suárez in the sixth inning, when he allowed a walk and a double to put two runners in scoring position with zero outs.

But then Suárez induced a ground ball to Bryson Stott, who looked William Contreras back to third base as he made the throw for the out at first. A fly ball to Harrison Bader in center wasn’t deep enough for Contreras to tag up, before another ground ball out stranded both runners.

David Robertson pitched a scoreless seventh. The tying run advanced to third base against Matt Strahm in the eighth inning when J.T. Realmuto overthrew second base attempting to catch Jake Bauers stealing, but Strahm induced a fly out to leave him there.

Bader scored an insurance run in the ninth. He led off the inning with a double, advanced to third base on a groundout from Max Kepler, and scored on an RBI double from Stott.

He also saved a run in the bottom of the inning, leaping at the wall to catch a fly ball from Andruw Monasterio that had a chance of leaving the ballpark. Bader’s play helped Jhoan Duran to a 1-2-3 inning, as the Phillies closer secured his 26th save of the year.