Jesús Luzardo allows 12 runs in Phillies’ 17-7 loss to the Brewers

Babe Ruth was still alive to see the last time a Phillies starting pitcher allowed 12 or more runs in a game.

The Bambino died of cancer in 1948, a year after Al Jurisich gave up 14 runs in eight innings to the New York Giants. And if one had been taking bets for the next Phillies starter to write his name next to Jurisich, odds likely wouldn’t have been in favor of Jesús Luzardo, who entered Friday with the second-best qualified ERA in the National League.

Advertisement

But the time his day was over, only 3⅓ innings into what was ultimately a 17-7 loss to the Brewers, Luzardo’s numbers had taken a serious hit. He was charged with a career-high 12 runs against Milwaukee, inflating his season ERA from 2.15 to 3.58.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ Rob Thomson ejected in fourth inning of matchup vs. Brewers

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected by second base umpire Dan Iassogna amid an eight-run fourth inning after taking issue on a balk call on Luzardo.

The Phillies left-hander had already allowed a season-high four runs before recording an out in the game. Former Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins received an ovation before his at-bat in the first inning, but those cheers quickly turned to boos when he crushed a three-run homer to center field.

The Brewers weren’t missing anything Luzardo threw at them, racking up 12 hits and whiffing only three times total on 76 pitches.

After Thomson’s ejection in the fourth, Luzardo walked two straight batters and gave up two singles before Hoskins crushed his second three-run shot of the game. A double from Daz Cameron brought in Joe Ross to end Luzardo’s day.

The bullpen didn’t fare much better. Ross allowed Cameron to score on a single, though he then tossed a scoreless fifth. José Ruiz allowed five more runs to score on five hits in the sixth. After Tanner Banks pitched the seventh, position player Weston Wilson took over for the eighth and ninth innings.

The Phillies offense saved a little face with five runs in the ninth inning. Johan Rojas drove in two runs with a triple to the right field corner, and then came home when Brewers pitcher Tyler Alexander forgot to cover first on an infield single from Max Kepler. Brandon Marsh hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 10.