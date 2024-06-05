Aaron Nola flattens the Brewers to finish off a Phillies sweep — with help from his defense

The Phillies’ 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon was similar to their previous two. The top of the lineup was quiet — with the exception of a towering two-run home run by Nick Castellanos in the fifth inning. The Phillies leaned on strong pitching from Aaron Nola — and a bullpen that has a 1.85 ERA since May 1 — along with strong defense.

Nola is usually efficient, but he was on a different level against the Brewers. The Phillies right-hander needed just 71 pitches to get through six innings. He needed 93 to get through seven.

Of those 93 pitches, 68 were strikes. He allowed just two hits over his seven scoreless innings with no walks and five strikeouts. The Brewers made hard contact on only three pitches against Nola, and two of those resulted in outs.

Advertisement

Nola now has a 2.77 ERA. Wednesday marked his fifth straight quality start.

Jeff Hoffman pitched a hitless eighth, with one walk and one strikeout. José Alvarado allowed one hit and struck out three in the ninth for his 11th save.

» READ MORE: Phillies outfielder David Dahl, 30, revived his career, thanks to a mental skills coach

There were a few savvy defensive plays to choose from, but Bryson Stott’s leap to grab a line drive off Gary Sánchez’s bat and catcher Garrett Stubbs’ play at the plate to prevent a run from scoring stuck out.

In the third inning, with a runner on first and no outs, Stott caught the liner hit by Sánchez at the top of his glove to curtail any momentum the Brewers were building. Nola then induced back-to-back groundouts to end the frame.

In the seventh inning, William Contreras hit a leadoff double and moved to third on a Christian Yelich groundout. Willy Adames then hit a ball that took an awkward bounce just before it reached third baseman Alec Bohm.

Bohm fielded it cleanly and fired the ball to Stubbs at home plate in time for the catcher to tag out the Brewers designated hitter.

It was another playoff-like game. The Phillies combined for only three hits against a tough Brewers pitching staff, with five walks and four strikeouts. But they did just enough to manage a series sweep against a team that was well above .500 and sits atop the NL Central.

Join Inquirer Phillies writers Scott Lauber and Alex Coffey at noon Saturday to discuss all things Phillies and take your questions before the team takes on the Mets in London.